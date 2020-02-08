Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $3.11 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

