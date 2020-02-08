Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $337,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

ISRG opened at $579.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

