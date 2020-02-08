Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $384,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

