Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.25% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $533.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Compass Point downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

