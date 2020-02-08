Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $273,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $336.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

