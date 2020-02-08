Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $285,000 Investment in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $7,841,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $2,679,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 140.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Heico stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $86.48 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

