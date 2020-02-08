Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $953,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

