Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock worth $34,102,413. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

