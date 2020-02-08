Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the third quarter worth about $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

