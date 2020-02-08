Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,895,000.

EFA opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

