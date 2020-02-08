Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.