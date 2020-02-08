Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

