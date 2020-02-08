Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

