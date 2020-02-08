Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases Shares of 7,299 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

