Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $1.21 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

