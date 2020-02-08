Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $439,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $238.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

