Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

