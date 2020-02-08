Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

