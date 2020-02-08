Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 406,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.