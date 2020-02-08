AstraZeneca Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.