Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 55500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Aton Resources Company Profile (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

