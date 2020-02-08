Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $858,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

