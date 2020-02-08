Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 220 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

