Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Down 14.3%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 530,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 112,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

