Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 11950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.