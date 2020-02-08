Bailard Inc. Acquires 7,800 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Atlantic Power Corp has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.