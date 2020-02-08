Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,600 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.