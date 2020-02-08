Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 264,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

