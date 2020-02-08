Bailard Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Xerox by 611.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.