Bailard Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 589.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $959.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

