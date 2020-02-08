Bailard Inc. Invests $233,000 in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Integer by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Integer by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Integer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

