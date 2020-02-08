Bailard Inc. Invests $236,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.67 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $695.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

