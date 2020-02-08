Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 205,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

