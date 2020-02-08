Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Career Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Career Education alerts:

CECO stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Career Education Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.