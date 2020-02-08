Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

