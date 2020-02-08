Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $216,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE INSW opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.56 million, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. International Seaways Inc has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

