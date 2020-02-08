Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $622,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MGTA opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.34.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

