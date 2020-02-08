Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UVSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $741.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.