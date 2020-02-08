Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 351,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.00 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.