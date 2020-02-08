Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

