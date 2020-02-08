Bailard Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

