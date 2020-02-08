Bailard Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

