Bailard Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.