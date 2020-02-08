Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Habit Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a P/E ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.