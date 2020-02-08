Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 77.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 384,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 92.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

