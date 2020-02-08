Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

