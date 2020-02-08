Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 74.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $18.10 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Instinet upgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.