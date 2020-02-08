Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C opened at $78.69 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

