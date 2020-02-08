BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

