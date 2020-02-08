BancorpSouth Bank Buys 275 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,146 shares of company stock valued at $934,719. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.